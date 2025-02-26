Watch as Sheffield Wednesday defender scores bullet header to seal victory

Mackenzie Maltby’s second spell with Scarborough Athletic looks to be going as well as his first after he re-joined them from Sheffield Wednesday.

The 20-year-old centre back was enjoying an excellent loan out with the Seadogs until an unfortunate injury ruled him out for a number of weeks, and he consequently returned early to Middlewood Road.

But manager, Jonathan Greening, was eager to get the youngster back as soon as he was fit again, and he managed to do that earlier this month. Maltby has gone on to play the full 90 minutes in their last four games, and rounded off Tuesday night’s game with an excellent headed finish. You can see it below:

‘Macca’ and his Owls teammate, Sam Reed, were both handed starting berths once more as they travelled to Warrington Town, and the clean sheet was very welcome as they secured a 2-0 victory to take them up to 14th.

Scarborough are now 11 points clear of the bottom three with 34 games played, and 13 points off the National League North play-off positions heading into their final 12 matches.

Elsewhere, young Sean Fusire will be hoping that he has a chance of getting into the Carlisle United match day squad tomorrow night after missing out on the last two, however it seems like he’s going to have a tough time of things under Mark Hughes with the Cumbrians.

Rio Shipston’s Cork City, meanwhile, take on Bohemians on Friday evening after their game against Shamrock Rovers was postponed at the weekend, and he’ll be hoping to pick up where he left off after a solid debut in the 2-2 draw with Galway United previously.