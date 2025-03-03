Sheffield Wednesday’s U18s saw off Sheffield United over the weekend, and the senior side will be hoping to follow suit this month.

Danny Röhl and his troops welcome the Blades to Hillsborough in a couple of weeks’ time, with local bragging rights once again up for grabs after Chris Wilder’s side secured victory at Bramall Lane last year.

But before the main event on March 16th, Wednesday and United’s U18s faced off in the Professional Development League on Saturday, and it was the blue youngsters that secured all three points with a 1-0 win that closed the gap on their second-placed rivals to just two points.

Joe Emery was the hero on the day as he lobbed the Blades keeper with a lovely finish just after the half-hour mark, and Andy Sharp’s side managed to keep their opponents at bay in order to maintain fourth place in the PDL table. You can see the goal below:

Wednesday have quite the way to go if they want to catch Burnley at the top of the table on 45 points, but victory in the derby does mean that second place remains in touching distance. United (39 points) do, however, still have a game in hand over them.

And next up for the U18s is a very tough game against league leaders, Burnley, at Middlewood Road on March 11th, after which they will have eight games left to try and climb into the top two and secure a play-off place.

Here’s how the young Owls lined up on Saturday: Stretch, Emery (Ridge 85), Weaver (c) Alao, Hunt, Hatfield, Clayton, Kakay, Sopala, Cadamarteri (Shaw 65), Grainger

