Breaking

Watch as another Sheffield Wednesday goal is ruled out for offside v Plymouth Argyle

Sheffield Wednesday take on Plymouth Argyle this evening in yet another big Championship encounter, and their XI has been revealed.
Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 5th Mar 2024, 18:48 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl has made three changes from the side that were successful at Rotherham United over the weekend, opting to shake things up - most prominently in his backline - ahead of this night's clash.

Di'Shon Bernard is back after his injury, while Dominic Iorfa gets his first start since recovering, and further up the field there is a start for Djeidi Gassama after his role off the bench at the New York Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Owls, just like at the weekend v Rotherham, thought they'd taken the lead - but once again it was ruled out for offside:

Here's how the two teams line up:

Here's some prematch reading for you:

Plymouth boss wary of ‘technically excellent’ Owls – singles out star

Dom Iorfa talks Sheffield Wednesday future as Owls contract nears end

Tears, big money, Röhlvolution: Bannan's big night may aid Owls escape

Increased turnover, bigger wages - Owls release accounts for 2022/23

Related topics:Plymouth