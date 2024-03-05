Watch as another Sheffield Wednesday goal is ruled out for offside v Plymouth Argyle

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Danny Röhl has made three changes from the side that were successful at Rotherham United over the weekend, opting to shake things up - most prominently in his backline - ahead of this night's clash.

Di'Shon Bernard is back after his injury, while Dominic Iorfa gets his first start since recovering, and further up the field there is a start for Djeidi Gassama after his role off the bench at the New York Stadium.

The Owls, just like at the weekend v Rotherham, thought they'd taken the lead - but once again it was ruled out for offside:

Here's how the two teams line up: