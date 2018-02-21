WATCH: An absolutely stunning goal and shocking defending - highlights from Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Millwall

At one point it looked as though the lack of strikers on the pitch wasn't going to matter for Sheffield Wednesday.

Joey Pelupessy fired the Owls into an unlikely lead just before half time with a superb strike to open his Wednesday account, cutting inside and curling into the top corner from the edge of the box.

However, the lack of forward options - boss Jos Luhukay opted to play without a recognised striker - hit Wednesday after the break and having managed to create very little they showed up their defensive frailties too in conceding goals to Lee Gregory and Steve Morison.

The troubles were firther exacerbated by a terrible injury inflicted on youing defender Jordan Thorniley in the build-up to that second goal.

Thorniley received almost 10 minutes of treatment on the pitch and was eventually taken straight to hospital with a facial injury.

Luhukay said afterwards: "We are very disappointed, we lost the game in just a couple of minutes in the second half: we must look to ourselves.

"We learn from every game, we've had good recent performances but the confidence after five minutes was not there."