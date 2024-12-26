Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday have had an incredible start to the second half against Middlesbrough to get back to 3-3.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s another away game on December 26th for the Owls as they continue an almost decade-long wait for a home tie after Christmas, but Röhl’s side have been strong on the road in 2024 and will be hoping to keep that up when they go into action at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.

There was always going to be at least one change to the team that won 2-0 against Stoke City last time out after Di’Shon Bernard’s sending off in that game, but replacing the Jamaica international isn’t the only thing that the Owls boss has decided to switch up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday had a half to forget in the first 45 minutes and went in at the break 3-0 down, however a mad 15 minutes to start the second half has seen them get back level in what has been a crazy game so far - here are the goals:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Otegbayo, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, J. Lowe

Middlesbrough XI: Brynn, van den Berg, Barlaser, Fry, Hackney, Burgzog, Dijksteel, Azaz, Conway, Borges, Doak