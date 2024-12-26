Watch all three goals as Sheffield Wednesday complete incredible turnaround at Middlesbrough
It’s another away game on December 26th for the Owls as they continue an almost decade-long wait for a home tie after Christmas, but Röhl’s side have been strong on the road in 2024 and will be hoping to keep that up when they go into action at the Riverside Stadium this afternoon.
There was always going to be at least one change to the team that won 2-0 against Stoke City last time out after Di’Shon Bernard’s sending off in that game, but replacing the Jamaica international isn’t the only thing that the Owls boss has decided to switch up.
Wednesday had a half to forget in the first 45 minutes and went in at the break 3-0 down, however a mad 15 minutes to start the second half has seen them get back level in what has been a crazy game so far - here are the goals:
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Otegbayo, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Johnson, S. Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, J. Lowe
Middlesbrough XI: Brynn, van den Berg, Barlaser, Fry, Hackney, Burgzog, Dijksteel, Azaz, Conway, Borges, Doak
