Sheffield Wednesday beat Oxford United after goals from Josh Windass, Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama at the Kassam Stadium.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls had been good on the road this season and were looking to pick up their 10th away win of the calendar year, and Röhl named an attacking side with the likes of Djeidi Gassama, Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Jamal Lowe all starting.

Former Wednesday man, Will Vaulks, would have to wait for his chance of a reunion however after the promotion-winner was left on the bench by Des Buckingham, but he did get on during the second half as the Owls put the game to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl’s side got off to a bad start after an early goal from Greg Leigh, but they didn’t take too long to get back on an even keel as Windass finished from a Shea Charles corner:

Then, early in the second half, Jamal Lowe was on hand to make it 2-1...

The best was yet to come, though, with Gassama firing this volley past the Oxford goalkeeper:

Here’s how the two teams lined up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Bernard, M Lowe, Johnson, Gassama, S Charles, Bannan, Windass, Smith, J Lowe

Oxford XI: Cumming, Brown, Moore, Brannagan, El Mizouni, Dale, Goodrham, Rodrigues, Leigh, Kioso, Scarlett