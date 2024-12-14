Watch all the goals as Sheffield Wednesday stick three past Oxford United - including Djeidi Gassama beauty

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 14th Dec 2024, 14:05 BST

Sheffield Wednesday beat Oxford United after goals from Josh Windass, Jamal Lowe and Djeidi Gassama at the Kassam Stadium.

The Owls had been good on the road this season and were looking to pick up their 10th away win of the calendar year, and Röhl named an attacking side with the likes of Djeidi Gassama, Josh Windass, Michael Smith and Jamal Lowe all starting.

Former Wednesday man, Will Vaulks, would have to wait for his chance of a reunion however after the promotion-winner was left on the bench by Des Buckingham, but he did get on during the second half as the Owls put the game to bed.

Röhl’s side got off to a bad start after an early goal from Greg Leigh, but they didn’t take too long to get back on an even keel as Windass finished from a Shea Charles corner:

Then, early in the second half, Jamal Lowe was on hand to make it 2-1...

The best was yet to come, though, with Gassama firing this volley past the Oxford goalkeeper:

Here’s how the two teams lined up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Bernard, M Lowe, Johnson, Gassama, S Charles, Bannan, Windass, Smith, J Lowe

Oxford XI: Cumming, Brown, Moore, Brannagan, El Mizouni, Dale, Goodrham, Rodrigues, Leigh, Kioso, Scarlett

