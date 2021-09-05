Watch Alex Hunt rocket as Sheffield Wednesday man shines in dramatic Grimsby Town win

When the young Owls academy graduate won a foul on the edge of the box in injury time with the scores locked at 3-3, you could see there was only one thought going through his mind. He was going for goal.

And that’s what he did.

Hunt, who takes all of Grimsby’s set pieces since joining the Mariners on loan, got his effort up and over the ball, and then watched the ball nestle into the back of Barnet’s goal as fans erupted across Blundell Park.

Off he ran towards the Pontoon End, with supporters falling over themselves after witnessing a quite remarkable comeback – a comeback that was completed by a young Wednesdayite who’d been desperate to get his first senior goal.

It was a tidy performance in general from young Hunt, with the 21-year-old putting in a solid showing alongside former Wednesday man, Giles Coke, in the heart of midfield.

He barely gave the ball away, he picked out some lovely passes, and showed some nice touches in a game that Paul Hurst’s side pretty much bossed. They created plenty of chances, many of which were thanks to Erico Sousa, but somehow found themselves 3-1 down with half an hour to go.

Sheffield Wednesday's Alex Hunt scored for Grimsby Town. (via @officialgtfc on Twitter)

But then the carnage began. Grimsby won a penalty – Hunt was involved in the build-up once again – that saw Josh Doherty sent off, John McAtee stepped up to convert for the second time to make it 3-2, and then Kewell was given a red card from the bench.

Ten minutes later Ryan Taylor made it 3-3, and the hosts kept on pushing. Hurst made a couple of changes as they chased a winner, but were continuously thwarted by a Barnet side trying their best to cling on.

Hunt had other ideas.

The young Wednesday man was chopped down in the 91st minute after beating two men, but jumped up quickly to grasp the ball and place it down on the referee’s marker. He was going for goal.

And boy, did he go for goal… With his family and girlfriend watching on from the stands, Hunt bent the ball past Sam Sargeant to score the winner, putting a cherry on the cake after what had already been a good afternoon.

Darren Moore wanted Hunt to go out and play regular football against men, and in Grimsby he’s getting to do just that. He’s already developing a bit of a fan club out in North East Lincolnshire, with fans impressed with his technical ability and command of the ball, and if he can carry on as he’s started then he could become a real favourite over at Blundell Park – and they might look to keep him around longer than the current half-season plan.