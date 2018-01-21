WATCH: A tale of missed chances as Sheffield Wednesday keep it clean but fail to score again - Match Highlights

The positives from a Sheffield Wednesday point of view, are that they are looking increasingly difficult to score against.

Another 0-0 draw for new boss Jos Luhukay isn't a bad result against Neil Warnock's promotion-chasing Cardiff City but it could and probably should have been three points but for some wasteful finishing from the Owls.

Jordan Rhodes and Lucas Joao each spurned two great opportunities in either half to win it for Wednesday and it was for that reason Luhukay will have to wait before hailing his first league success.

He said afterwards: "The defending over 90 minutes was stable. We have good work in the defending as a team. I was only unhappy that we didn't score."

Warnock didn't appear impressed by how Wednesday set up and doesn't feel there'll be too many goals for Owls fans to celebrate.

The former Blades manager said: "They set up exactly how we thought they would. The only thing is they are a bit tighter at the back but I can't see them scoring many goals. But I suppose 18 more 0-0 draws would be alright, wouldn't it?"

