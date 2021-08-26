Was relegation a blessing in disguise? WATCH or LISTEN to our latest Sheffield Wednesday podcast

And among a very many talking points from a look back at the Rotherham win to a glance ahead to Morecambe and the Pizza Cup, The Star’s Wednesday writing team of Joe Crann and Alex Miller chewed the fat with Steve Jones over whether – in a funny way – relegation from the Championship could prove to have been a blessing in disguise.

“It feels like a completely different football club,” said Joe. “It’s everything about it, the results on the field, the things that are going off on the field with new contracts for Josh Windass and Dominic Iorfa.

“Everything feels so organised and happy. The biggest compliment I can give Darren and what he’s done is that he has steadied the ship on such a level that people have almost forgotten what happened last season now.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: The Sheffield Wednesday squad huddle prior to the Sky Bet League One match between Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday at The Valley on August 07, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

“Not only have many people made peace with the fact that Wednesday are a League One side, but they’re looking forward to this season now. Given how last season ended, that’s huge.”

Alex explained his viewpoint and said: “Obviously you can never turn around and say for any club, let alone a club like Sheffield Wednesday, that relegation was a good thing

“But with the place that Wednesday found itself in, the players out of contract, the scale of the rebuild required, can you imagine if they had got a last minute goal at Derby, they’d stayed up and they were trying to rebuild in the Championship? It would have been very, very difficult.

“It’s allowed them to step off the hamster wheel and win some games. It’s so powerful the sense of feeling around the club. It can snowball one way and it can snowball the other.

“Maybe it was a blessing in disguise. Things appear to be going in the right direction and it may have been a different story had they been in the Championship.”