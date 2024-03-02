News you can trust since 1887
'Warrior-like' 'Set the tone' - Sheffield Wednesday player ratings after huge Rotherham United win

Sheffield Wednesday picked up a big win over Rotherham United with a narrow victory at the New York Stadium.

By Joe Crann
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 17:11 GMT

A dominant first half couldn't see them take hold of the game, but another Iké Ugbo goal in the second half made sure that they were able to come away from the game with what they needed.

It got a bit nervy towards the end, but Danny Röhl's men held firm and batted away any Millers attacks that did come their way. Job done.

Here's how we rated the Wednesday players after another huge three points:

He probably could have pulled out a deckchair in the first half, and didn't have a great deal to do in the second either. What he did do, he did well.

1. James Beadle - 6

He probably could have pulled out a deckchair in the first half, and didn't have a great deal to do in the second either. What he did do, he did well.

Almost grabbed a goal early on as he saw a well-struck shot saved in the opening stages. Battled on after taking a heavy knock in the first half, and did his job really well.

2. Liam Palmer - 8

Almost grabbed a goal early on as he saw a well-struck shot saved in the opening stages. Battled on after taking a heavy knock in the first half, and did his job really well.

A huge physical presence at the back for Wednesday in a hugely physical game. Won plenty in the air and stood up to everything thrown at him.

3. Michael Ihiekwe - 7

A huge physical presence at the back for Wednesday in a hugely physical game. Won plenty in the air and stood up to everything thrown at him.

Desperately unlucky not to have scored the opening goal inside 20 minutes of his return to the XI. Put in a strong showing in a tough encounter.

4. Akin Famewo - 7

Desperately unlucky not to have scored the opening goal inside 20 minutes of his return to the XI. Put in a strong showing in a tough encounter.

