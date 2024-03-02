A dominant first half couldn't see them take hold of the game, but another Iké Ugbo goal in the second half made sure that they were able to come away from the game with what they needed.
It got a bit nervy towards the end, but Danny Röhl's men held firm and batted away any Millers attacks that did come their way. Job done.
Here's how we rated the Wednesday players after another huge three points:
1. James Beadle - 6
He probably could have pulled out a deckchair in the first half, and didn't have a great deal to do in the second either. What he did do, he did well.
2. Liam Palmer - 8
Almost grabbed a goal early on as he saw a well-struck shot saved in the opening stages. Battled on after taking a heavy knock in the first half, and did his job really well.
3. Michael Ihiekwe - 7
A huge physical presence at the back for Wednesday in a hugely physical game. Won plenty in the air and stood up to everything thrown at him.
4. Akin Famewo - 7
Desperately unlucky not to have scored the opening goal inside 20 minutes of his return to the XI. Put in a strong showing in a tough encounter.