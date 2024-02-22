'Wanna be Chris Waddle' - Watch England cricket legend and Owls hero talk Sheffield Wednesday
Vaughan, a Wednesdayite as well as an Ashes-winning captain of the national team, teamed up with Waddle to raise money for the Children's Hospital this week as they were part of an evening at Sheffield's Wildcard Bar and Grill on Ecclesall Road, with the pair telling stories of their time playing amongst some of the best players in the world.
What some may not know is that Vaughan actually spent some time at Wednesday's Middlewood Road during Waddle's time with the reserve side, and on Monday night he spoke about lining up in the changing room alongside Paolo Di Canio - with Peter Shreeves joking about his presence.
