Vital wins, a worrying absence and big praise - Sheffield Wednesday loan watch

There was a very mixed bag for Sheffield Wednesday’s loan players over the weekend, with absences, defeats and a couple of big wins.

The Owls currently have a number of their players, the majority of them youngsters, plying their trade at different levels of the English football pyramid on loan, with the club eager for them to gain senior experience elsewhere.

Eight players in total are away from Hillsborough at this point in time, ranging from League One to the Northern Premier League Division One East, and over the last few days all but two of them were in action for their respective clubs. Bailey Cadamarteri and Sean Fusire were the only ones who didn’t feature.

Here’s a look at the situation regarding all of the loan players at present, with every one of them hoping to make an impact between now and the end of the campaign:

Bailey Cadamarteri - Lincoln City

The talented teen has been missing for a few weeks now after picking up an adductor injury, however he’s back at Lincoln now after undergoing his rehabilitation at Middlewood Road and is closing in on a return to action. A surprise defeat to Burton Albion at the weekend saw the Imps fall 10 points behind the top six, and they’ll be desperate to get their top scorer back in the mix.

Mallik Wilks - Rotherham United

Rotherham’s struggles continued over the weekend as they were beaten 1-0 by Barnsley, leaving them 15 points adrift of the play-off places in League One. And just six ahead of the relegation zone. Wilks completed the full 90 minutes at the New York Stadium, and was booked.

Sean Fusire - Carlisle United

The end of this season could be a long one for Carlisle, and even more so for Owls youngster, Sean Fusire. Fusirembrians managed to pick up another draw on Saturday as they faced 19th-placed Gillingham, but remain rooted to the bottom of the League Two table. Fusire was once again left out of the squad by Mark Hughes, making it two games in a row without getting on the bench.

Rio Shipston - Cork City

It was a disappointing weekend for young Shipston, who was named in Cork City’s starting XI for the big game against Shamrock Rovers, however the clash ended up being postponed due to the weather and will now be rearranged.

Mackenzie Maltby - Scarborough Athletic

The 20-year-old centre back was once again handed a start as Scarborough took on Leamington, a team who were unbeaten in four going to Scarborough Sports Stadium. Maltby was praised as forming a ‘strong and solid’ line of defence alongside Will Thornton, and certainly played his part as the Seadogs went on to claim an impressive 3-0 victory to take them nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Sam Reed - Scarborough Athletic

There was a home debut for Reed after he won Man of the Match in his first outing for Scarborough the weekend before, and there was another good outing from him as he and Maltby helped the team to a clean sheet and three points. The full back completed 84 minutes of the tie before being replaced, and will be hoping to pick up where he left off when they visit Warrington Town in the National League North tomorrow night.

Jack Hall - Bridlington Town

The goalkeeper came in for some big praise from Bridlington’s assistant manager, Andy Norfolk, after helping them to a 3-1 victory over Ashington, with both his shot-stopping and distribution being mentioned. He’s with the Seasiders until the end of the season, and could play a huge role in their bid to stave off relegation from the Northern Premier League Division One East.

Dom Weston - Liversedge

Elsewhere in the Northern Premier League Division One East, Weston was given his first start for Liversedge after scoring four minutes into his debut earlier in the week, however he wasn’t able to help them avoid another defeat. The teenager completed 81 minutes of their 3-1 loss against Stocksbridge Park Steels, a result that left them 20th in the table - but with games on hand on all of those currently above them.