Christmas decorations were hanging from the walls of Hillsborough by the time Josh Windass had scored his first goal for Sheffield Wednesday last season. This time, it took just 82 minutes.

There were times this summer it appeared he may never score a goal in blue and white again. Negotiations over a new contract at stages looked dead and buried only to be resurrected late on in the piece with West Brom circling in. A great deal of work went into the talks from both sides, The Star understands.

Even after just one competitive match, you can see why Danny Röhl was so keen on keeping hold of him - and why Windass in turn felt destined to continue under Röhl. The Owls are embarking on a voyage of discovery in a tactical sense, the intensity of a hard-working pre-season seemingly paying off both in terms of the physical output and tactical trickery shown in Sunday’s opening day hammering of Plymouth Argyle.

New faces Yan Valery, Svante Ingelsson and Max Lowe have been given deserved props for their role in the win from a technical standpoint, the former pair dovetailing to provide overlaps with Djeidi Gassama, the full-backs getting around the pitch both tucked in to midfield and further up the pitch.

But what also stands out is the fresh role handed to Windass, who both in pre-season and at Hillsborough over the weekend looks to be operating in deeper areas as well as further forward and is using his movement wisely both in and out of possession. As with many players, his role appears to be fluid and involves taking up positions he would not traditionally be associated with.

His late goal - Wednesday’s third - capped an understated performance in which only Barry Bannan (8.9%) held more possession than Windass’ 6.9% and had more touches (77) than his 62. Only Djeidi Gassama (four) laid on more key passes than his three. He was substituted moments after his goal to appreciative applause.

“Josh understands the game very much,” Röhl told The Star in the days leading into the Plymouth bashing. “He has good football intelligence, he has a good brain and he knows in which spaces he can receive the ball. It's not about which players in which position, it's just that we have players in those positions and this is now what we have talked about, if the number six drops down then we need the next player to come into the occupy the next position. These things he is doing well.

“I think Josh is strong between the lines, he can receive the ball there and as a winger he can adapt, it depends on how our shape is without the ball. I think Josh will play in some different positions, it depends on the match plan. It is good to have that.”

Röhl spoke during pre-season about the need to ensure Windass was subject to a robust summer programme and that he is carefully managed throughout the season. Without injuries the former Rangers man would have an even greater record than his 41 goals and 17 assists in Wednesday colours. Taken sick for a period during their St Georges Park training camp, he was seen doing extra running to ensure he had undertaken the necessary physical load and with nothing left to chance, the German coach is more confident of Windass’ ability to play ‘again and again’.

“He has made a good pre-season, he has been very strong, very powerful and he is in a good shape,” Röhl said. “He has trained nearly every session, he has played every minute we wanted him to in the friendly games and I think this is a huge step forward. Last season we missed the foundation that meant he is ready to play again and again. It might be that this season we manage him a little bit with the load, but in the last six weeks he has shown he is sharp and this is a good signal from him.”