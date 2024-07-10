Vital detail revealed in contract of newest Sheffield Wednesday signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday announced the signing of former Man Utd and Man City youngster Charlie McNeill on Wednesday morning.

A bustling start to the summer transfer window has continued for Sheffield Wednesday, who have taken their tally of new faces at the club to eight with the addition of free agent striker Charlie McNeill. The youngster, who spent time training with Wednesday towards the back end of last season, became on Owl after his time at Old Trafford came to an end at the turn of the month.

The 20-year-old revealed on social media that he had signed a three-year contract with the club. Sources have told The Star that there is a year’s extension clause on the terms of that deal, meaning the agreement could take him close to the age of 25 by the time it expires. It follows the long-term signing of fellow youngster Olaf Kobacki, who is believed to have penned a four-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A prolific goalscorer at youth level - McNeill started out at United before making the move to Manchester City and then back to Old Trafford for a fee in the region of £750,000 in 2020 - he has won England youth caps and has benefitted from the experience of two EFL loan stints. It is his move into the first team realm at Wednesday that now provides the next stage in a promising career.