Video: Wolves get highest praise from Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal

Under-pressure Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal says the Owls are taking on the best team he has seen in the Championship tonight.

League leaders and firm title favourites Wolves head to Hillsborough having dropped just two points from the last 21 available.

Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal.....Pic Steve Ellis

In contrast, Wednesday haven’t won a game since beating Aston Villa on November 4.

The match comes as Carvalhal’s side attempt to eat into a gap of 10 points that has opened up between them and the play-off positions.

However, the head coach believes Wolves will represent the toughest challenge he will have faced since taking the job two-and-a-half years ago.

“This week we are preparing in the best that we can understanding that in the game we are playing the best team I have seen in the Championship so far since I have been here,” said Carvalhal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Pic: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

“It’s not just because they have individuals but they have collective.

“Individually they have very good players but they have good organisation which makes them in my opinion the best team that I have seen in the Championship in the last two-and-a-half years. We have a very big challenge.”

If Wednesday are to go against form and get something from this game, Carvalhal says the team have to believe that they can match the table-toppers.

“We must play with a big heart, a big commitment,” he added.

“Also we must put in our head we can win the game.

“This is the most important thing. We must be very concentrated about the opponent because they have players who don’t belong in the championship, they belong in a top level.

“Against this, and the problems we have, we just want a big heart and let’s fight for the game and get fans on our side to get a good result.”

Carvalhal will watch the live televised match against Wolves from the stands after being given a one-game ban following his sending off against Hull City two weeks ago for leaving his technical area.