Video: Win over Sheffield United in ‘special game’ could kickstart Wednesday’s season, says boss Luhukay

Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay is relishing the opportunity to send his troops in to battle at Bramall Lane tonight.

The Dutchman has been given a baptism of fire in his Wednesday debut as manager as the Owls travel across the city to take on fierce rivals United, but Luhukay can’t wait.

“It is a special game of course for everyone, derbies are special,” he said.

“We have a lot of respect for United but I have respect for every opponent.

“They have a good position in the league and we must try to give our best, we lost the first one so we need to change the situation (this time).”

United came out on top convincingly in the first match, coming away from Hillsborough with a 4-2 win and Luhukay sees this latest encounter as an opportunity for the players to right some wrongs, even taking into account their recent poor form.

Pictured is New Sheffield Wednesday Manager Jos Luhukay taking his first training session on the Hillsborough pitch....Pic Steve Ellis

“We spoke about (the defeat at Hillsborough) but the players don’t have much confidence, tomorrow is special because you can come with a lot of motivation and maybe they can turn things around. I am happy we have this game.”

The Dutchman took charge on Monday and immediately stepped up their fitness regime, with double sessions put in place in preparation for tonight’s crunch Steel City clash.

With Wednesday currently 16th in the Championship after what has been a disappointing campaign, Luhukay feels this game provides the chance to begin again.

Asked if he felt a win against United could kickstart their season, the manager replied: “Yes, that’s why you must win and take the three points, then we can see after.”