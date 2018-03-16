VIDEO: Why this has been the ‘most disappointing season’ of Sheffield Wednesday midfielder George Boyd’s career

When George Boyd agreed to move to Hillsborough last summer, he expected the Owls to be competing for honours and challenging at the top end of the Championship.

Not for one minute did Boyd, a serial promotion winner, think Wednesday would be languishing at the wrong end of the division.

George Boyd has scored two goals in Owls colours

But a third successive top-six tilt has failed to materialise and the Owls, who have been decimated by injuries this season, currently occupy 18th position with nine matches left to play.

Boyd, who has missed big chunks of the campaign through two shoulder problems, told The Star: “It’s the most disappointing season I’ve had in my career.

“First with being injured because I’ve never been injured. And then as a club we shouldn’t be down where we are. It’s disappointing.

“It’s a one off with freak injuries. It’s unheard of to have this many players out. It’s been stop start.”

Manager Jos Luhukay is looking for his first away win as Owls boss

Unless Wednesday quickly get their act together, there is still a chance Jos Luhukay’s side could get sucked into a relegation scrap. Just eight points separate them from third-from-bottom Birmingham City.

Boyd said: “It’s eight points, it’s a big gap. Teams below us will obviously pick up points. It’s two in 21 that we’ve won and the facts are we’ve not won football matches this season. We need to get as many points as we can in these last nine matches.”

When asked if the team are embarrassed about their league position, Boyd said: “We’re hurting because we know what we’re capable of. I wouldn’t say embarrassed. A lot of stuff has been out of our hands. Every game we go out to win. We’re not embarrassed; it’s just the cards we’ve been dealt this season.”

Wednesday have dropped a league-high of 24 points from winning positions this term. Boyd admits their game management let them down against Bolton Wanderers last weekend as Aaron Wilbraham’s header in added on time salvaged a point for the Trotters.

“We’ve just got to use our experience,” said Boyd, who opened the scoring with a fine left footed finish. “It’s got to go into the corner and get men up, defend our leads. We need to see games out and it’s that professionalism to see games out. Too many times this season we haven’t done that.

“Tiredness comes into play. When you’re tired you’re not as mentally sharp. There are loads of aspects you could go into. You’ve just got to be good enough to see it out, get the points and do what you can to get those points.”

Scotland international Boyd has primarily played as an attacking midfielder in his career but Luhukay, pictured left, has deployed him as a left wing back in recent months.

“It’s weird playing wing back; you’re not going to get the best of me at wing back,” admitted Boyd, who has featured 19 times in Owls colours. “But ultimately I want to play football matches and if that’s where I’ve got to play, that’s where I’ve got to play. I’m enjoying getting a run of games under my belt, and I feel like I’m getting fitter and stronger with every game. It’s just nice to be playing again.”

Wednesday travel to Leeds United today chasing their first away win under Luhukay.

He said: “It’ll be a great game. A big crowd, a local derby. I’m sure we’ll bring our lot down there and fill it out. It’s a big game, one we need to get a win sooner rather than later. Just get the job done really, we need a couple more wins to get the job done.”

