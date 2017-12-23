Video: Why Sheffield Wednesday lost to Middlesbrough according to Carlos Carvalhal

Sheffield Wednesday's latest defeat was down to a drop in intensity after going in front, says Owls head coach Carlos Carvalhal.

Middlesbrough came from a goal down to take all three points at Hillsborough, the result of which stretches Wednesday's run without a win to seven games.

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal during his side's 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough

Ross Wallace had given the Owls the lead in a first half that saw Boro miss a number of gilt-edged chances, but after the break, Wednesday couldn't cope with the visitors' attacking threat.

Joe Wildsmith saved a Grant Leadbitter penalty but as Wednesday failed to properly clear, Jonny Howson equalised with a shot from outside the box, which the keeper should have better dealt with.

Ryan Shotton scored what would be the winner with seven minutes remaining, leaving the Owls without a victory since beating Aston Villa on November 4.

"We played against a strong team and I thought we started very well, but they were better than us today," he said.

"We were defending very well and when we scored the goal, instinctively the players come a little down, not because we gave orders, they tried to protect the goal because we are not wining the last few games.

"We lost some intensity, we lost tempo and they started putting more direct balls between our defences and started causing problems for us.

"In the end they won because they were stronger than us."

Carvalhal added: "Our opponent was stronger and controlled the transitions, they balanced their team and won a lot of balls. That means we had to keep the ball a bit more and breathe.

"But because when we won the ball we tried to get the ball forward and they won it, it always put us in the defensive position. They won because they were better than us."

Wednesday stay in 15th place in the Championship table, eight points away from the relegation zone.