VIDEO: Why Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri still harbours hopes of Owls promotion tilt

Chairman Dejphon Chansiri still thinks Sheffield Wednesday can challenge for promotion despite their poor first half of the Championship season.

The Owls, play-off semi-finalists last year, occupy 16th position after recording just one victory from their last 10 outings.

But fresh from appointing Jos Luhukay as their new manager, Chansiri remains optimistic Wednesday can mount a top-six charge

He said: “I think it is quite difficult now because we are in 16th position but I think if you look at the points, we still have enough points. We have another 20 games. It is quite difficult but there are still enough points to be there if we have a little bit of luck and maybe a miracle. I believe we have a good coach. Maybe we can be there.”

Chansiri says the club will do their “best” to support Luhukay in the transfer market.

“We still have a chance (of promotion); we still have to think positive,” he said.

He also shed more light on why he appointed Luhukay as Carlos Carvalhal’s successor.

Chansiri, who refused to be drawn on the length of Luhukay’s contract, said: “When I met Jos, I found him a good fit for my philosophy and what we need now. We have advisors and scouting all over the world. I told all the people what I wanted and then we looked and then I chose who I was going to interview.

“I interviewed many people, who were all good. It is why it made it a difficult decision. I think Jos has principles, discipline which is what we need now.”

