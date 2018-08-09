VIDEO: Why Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is not feeling the heat ahead of Hull City showdown

Manager Jos Luhukay insists he is not feeling under extra pressure to lead Wednesday to promotion this season, despite the club breaching English Football League's Profitability and Sustainability rules.

It emerged earlier this week that the Owls have been under a transfer embargo since April.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay

And speaking at Monday night's fans forum, chairman Dejphon Chansiri admitted the Championship club would have "big, big problems" with P&S regulations if they failed to go up this year.

Luhukay, whose side take on Hull City in their first home match of the 2018-19 season, said: "I feel no pressure, I see only the reality. I am not dreaming, I work from day to day, game to game.

"It’s not in my head that tomorrow, or next week, we must go the Premier League.

"We must make progression and see what the new season brings.

"That’s the future, we have only played one game, and must be patient."

The sanctions imposed by the EFL have prevented Luhukay from putting his own stamp on the team. He has only made one signing since becoming the second foreign manager in Wednesday's history, bringing in Joey Pelupessy last January.

"I must accept the situation from the club, about the finances," said the Dutchman.

"I must work with the players, I have trust in them, and see what the future brings.

"Our team is different in numbers. We gave eight players away, so we have gone from 28 to 20 players, and nobody comes in.

"We must handle that.

"That’s what we do every do to get the best out of the players."

The Star understands the Owls remain locked in discussions with the EFL in their attempts to lift the embargo.

Luhukay said: "There are meetings at the club about the FFP (Financial Fair Play), I am not involved in that.

"My focus is on football. I know the same as the fans at the moment. There is no concrete decision or answer."

