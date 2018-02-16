VIDEO: Why Jos Luhukay is grateful to former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal

Shortly after accepting the Wednesday job, Jos Luhukay met his predecessor Carlos Carvalhal in a Sheffield hotel.

Luhukay, who had been out of work since September 2016, used to the opportunity to pick Carvalhal’s brains on the Championship club.

Jos Luhukay has previously met Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal

And speaking ahead of Saturday lunchtime’s FA Cup fifth round meeting with Carvalhal’s Swansea City side, Luhukay admits he is eternally grateful to the Portuguese chief for meeting with him and giving him advice on the role.

“We spoke for two hours about football, Wednesday, the team and the players so he gave me a lot of information to have a little more insight,” said the Dutchman. “It was a very nice meeting with him. You must go your own way (as a coach). You must make your own impression, philosophy and strategy.

“But when trainers sit together, you speak also about football and that is always important to have good relationships in how you work.

“It was a very open meeting and I think for both sides it was a good feeling.”

Carvalhal returns to Hillsborough for the first time on Saturday since leaving the club by mutual consent on Christmas Eve. spent two and a half years at Hillsborough, twice leading them to the play-offs

“Football is a small world,” said Luhukay, who has confirmed Cameron Dawson will start in goal.

“For Carlos, it is very early to come back after two and a half years so it is a special game for him.

“He did a very good job. I don’t know what the feeling is from Carlos or the fans but the most important thing for me is to get into the next round.” Carvalhal reckons he will get a “normal and good reception” on his return to S6.

He intends to rest several first-team regulars ahead of key relegation battles in the Premier League.

“We won’t take any risks and there will be changes because I will protect some players, I’m absolutely sure about that.” Carvalhal said.

“Ask me to stay in the Premier League or win the cup, and I say Premier League because it is more important to the club.

“As a manager it would be fantastic to be with the trophy.

“I was at Wembley with Sheffield Wednesday (in the 2016 Championship play-off final) and I loved it, I want to go back there in my career.

“But I am not selfish because I understand the priority of the club - and that is to stay in the Premier League.”

Swansea pair Andre Ayew and Andy King are cup-tied and Carvalhal will also be without Leroy Fer, Wilfried Bony and Renato Sanches through injury.

“We will not change our path compared to what we did in the past,” said Carvalhal. “We are playing against a good side in the Championship and it is very difficult to play at Hillsborough.

“We are underdogs there, not because we are worse than our opponents but because we are outside our main competition which we are completely focused on.

“We will try our best to go to the next stage and if we win it will be fantastic. But if we do not get to the next stage, then it is OK.”

Wednesday will be chasing their first top-flight scalp in the FA Cup since their 1993 semi-final win over Sheffield United.

“The reality is injuries have given him the same problems as me in my last games,” Carvalhal said.

“But when some of the players are back I think they are strong enough to be in the top places of the division.”

