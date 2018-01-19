Video: Why Jos Luhukay has Sheffield Wednesday players tuned in to video analysis

As he continues to assess Wednesday’s squad, Jos Luhukay has revealed why video analysis is an integral part of his managerial philosophy.

The Dutchman, looking to transform the Owls’ fortunes, is meticulous in his preparation for matches.

Not only are Wednesday’s players regularly taking part in double training sessions, Luhukay and his staff are also making the first-team squad study videos of matches in team meetings.

Luhukay told The Star: “I am very satisfied how the players have stayed open to our ideas.

“It’s intensive work, the players have been training, many video sessions with the players from the last games, from training sessions.

“We spend a lot of time (on videos) with the whole team. With defenders, midfielders, attackers - sometimes three, two or one player - anything we can do to help the players.

Jos Luhukay, right, with assistant Remmy Reynierse

“It’s not for us, it will help the team of course, but the players, to see what we see in games and training.

“We are working together, for one reason, to be successful in the future.”

Luhukay uses the footage to illustrate what he wants.

“I think it (video analysis) is very important,” he said. “When you have a game or training, maybe you have not understood the situation in your head.

Jos Luhukay

“When you see the situations back, maybe the eyes open. You see what was good, and not so good.

“We will not criticise the players, we will not be negative, we will help players so when they make mistakes, they don’t make them again. That is why we are helping them.

“Video work is not new, but everyone has their own philosophy.”

On the pitch, Luhukay has also freshened things up. He has altered the team’s formation from a 4-4-2 system to 3-5-2 and has given youngsters such as Frederik Nielsen and Connor O’Grady an opportunity to shine.

He said: “I have many things that I think I will do different. I will take things in new directions, but you cannot change things in one day.

“It will be step by step. Make a professional situation for the whole team, preparation for and after training, before and after a game.

“In my opinion, we can do different things.”

Wednesday will be without 10 senior players when they welcome high-flying Cardiff City to Hillsborough tomorrow evening. First-team regulars, including Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees Barry Bannan and Gary Hooper, remain unavailable for selection due to injury. Glenn Loovens also completes a two-match suspension following his dismissal against Sheffield United last week.

But Luhukay is refusing to dwell on their plethora of injuries and says he takes great heart from the performances the team have produced in the last two fixtures.

He made eight changes in Tuesday’s 2-0 FA Cup triumph over Carlisle United.

“It was a different team to Friday, so I saw more players not just in training, but in a game,” said Luhukay

“We have now been working together for 12 days, two games, and I have seen all the players now.

“It has given me a good feeling, going forward, into Saturday’s game with Cardiff.

“The players who I have now, most of them have not played a lot of games. I must try and bring a high quality from them, and put in a good performance.”

Given their lengthy injury list, Luhukay has refused to rule out the possibility of blooding more youngsters at home to the third-placed Bluebirds. As well as Nielsen and O’Grady, Sean Clare was brought on as a substitute in the closing stages of the Steel City derby.

He said: “I think the chances for the young players are very high. The last 12 days, always there have been six, seven, eight players from the Under-23s with us.

“We have a lot of injuries so they have a chance.

“On Tuesday, the two central defenders played and did a good job.

“Last Friday, we had two players in the squad - one played in the game - so maybe on Saturday we will have young players in the team. Not just the bench, but also to play.”

