Video: Why Jordan Rhodes wasn't in the squad for Sheffield Wednesday's FA Cup draw against Swansea City

Jordan Rhodes' name again didn't appear on the Sheffield Wednesday teamsheet, either starting or on the bench, for the Owls FA Cup clash against Swansea City.

It's the second time that Rhodes hasn't featured in any form under Luhukay, with the manager admitting he was simply left out for the match against Birmingham City two weeks ago.

However, this time around, the manager had good reason to omit the striker, with Luhukay revealing that Rhodes had been struck down by illness on Friday.

"Jordan would have been in the team but yesterday he was very sick and ill," said Luhukay. "He was on the way here this morning but we decided with the doctor that he should go home."

Wednesday travel to take on Millwall on Tuesday night and Luhukay admits he is unsure if Rhodes will be available to play any part in that Championship match.

The Owls boss added: "He was not good, he was feeling not good and he can not play today and be by the team. We have three days until Tuesday and I am not sure if he will be with us then."

Wednesday and Swansea City drew 0-0 in their fifth round tie and the sdies will replay a week on Tuesday at the Liberty Stadium.

