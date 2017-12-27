Video: Why goal-hero Adam Reach's right foot strike for Sheffield Wednesday against Nottingham Forest was no fluke

Adam Reach has revealed that there was a pre-match plan in place that led to him scoring another cracker for Sheffield Wednesday against Nottingham Forest.

The versatile Owls player fired in a brilliant opener at the City Ground after just five minutes which set Wednesday up for a fine 3-0 win and bring to an end their seven-match winless run.

Reach had struck brilliantly to get the Owls off the mark the last time they won, at Aston Villa, but what was different this time was that it came via his somewhat weaker right foot.

Aside from that, there was a reason why the 24 year-old was loitering on the edge of the area from a corner and that was because of some homework undertaken by stand-in boss Lee Bullen.

"We were set up to sit on the edge of the box and the Gaffer in the pre-match meeting said that they can switch off and you can get a chance on the edge of the box if it drops out," said Reach. "It went on my right foot and it was one of them where it happened so quickly you just think 'just get good contact on it and try and keep it down.'

"Thankfully and surprisingly I caught it very sweet with the right foot and it went in."

Adam Reach is congratulated by his team mates after opening the scoring at Nottingham Forest

Reach added that getting off the mark early in the game proved to be a key factor in their win, with Jordan Rhodes' penalty and a second half goal from Lucas Joao sealing the victory.

"It was similar to the one against Aston Villa, an early goal always puts the team on the front foot and we dictated how we wanted to play and I thought we were excellent," he added.

"I thought we were disciplined and defended when we needed to but also we were expansive and kept trying to score more goals."