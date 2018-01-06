Video: What the watching Jos Luhukay would have taken from Sheffield Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Carlisle United

Sitting in the stand alongside new CEO Katrien Meire, New Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay saw very clearly what he’s got to do when he takes charge on Monday.

The Dutchman will have been reasonably pleased by some aspects of the Owls play in their 0-0 FA Cup third round tie with Carlisle United, overall though there’s plenty for Luhukay to get to work on.

New Owls boss Jos Luhukay alongside CEO Katrien Meire

“Wednesday lacked quality and confidence in the final third and that’s will be what the new man will be looking to address,” said The Star’s Dom Howson.

”Of course his first game in charge will be the Steel City Derby on Friday - he’ll have players back with a bit of luck; Sam Hutchinson wasn’t invoked today because of a hip problem, but he should be available.

”He will have got a good look at what he’s got available here and recognise that confidence is a little low amd its going to be after one win in 11 matches.

“It’s going to take time for him to turn things around and get his ideas across,”

Watch the video for more from Dom Howson on Wednesday’s 0-0 draw with Carlisle United.