Video: What Jos Luhukay made of Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Aston Villa

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay bemoaned his side's inability to deal with set-pieces and a lack of control after the break after his side's 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa.

Wednesday twice lead through Sean Clare's first senior goal for the Owls and Lucas Joao's bullet header just before half time; these coming either side of Lewis Grabban's scrambled equaliser.

Owls boss Jos Luhukay on the sideline during his side's 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa

While the home side were well worth their advantage after dominating most of the opening 45 minutes, Villa improved in the second half and leveled through former Hillsborough hero Glenn Whelan.

Conor Hourihane then fired in for Villa with just three minutes to go, and in injury time a flattering gloss was put on the scoreline when Robert Snodgrass went down in the box under a challenge from Daniel Pudil and slotted in the awarded penalty himself.

"I think it was a very interesting game," said Luhukay. "We had a fantastic first half. We made good goals and we had two or three very good chances to come in more comfortable at half-time.

"In the second half, we lost that little bit of control we had in the first half and Aston Villa became stronger in this situation. At 2-2, we could have scored two times to make it 3-2.

"But when I look to what we have done today, we had good chances to come in with a better result at the end.

"It was a very good atmosphere, was a good game and there are goals. Not in a positive way for us at the end, but we can take a lot of positive things from this game.

"We know we must defend better, we know we didn't have luck on our side today."