Video: What Jos Luhukay had to say about Sheffield Wednesday’s awful display at Bristol City

Jos Luhukay conceded Bristol City were just too strong for Sheffield Wednesday after the Robins tore his side apart with ease at Ashton Gate.

In one of the few matches to beat the weather, City breezed to victory, with Bobby Reid scoring a hat-trick.

Reid opened the scoring with a fine finish and latched onto some hesitant defending soon after to double his and his sode’s tally.

Josh Brownhill’s well-struck effort into the bottom corner made it 3-0 at half time and Wednesday had no answer to the dominance.

If the home side wanted to, they could have hammered Wednesday but a penalty from Reid early in the second half after Joey Pelupessy had brought down Marlon Pack, was their only addition.

That was a case of ‘job done’ and Luhukay admitted Wednesday were very much second best.

“They were too strong for us today and had too much quality. You have to give them a lot of credit for the way they played," he said.

"Their two strikers caused us a lot of problems and we couldn't handle them in offensive situations. One of them is among the top scorers in our league.

"Sometimes you have to admit that an opponent is stronger than yourselves and that was the case.

"In the first half we didn't only struggle at the back. When we got possession of the ball we had no solution as to how to use it.

"At half-time we tried to put some confidence back into the players and the second half was better from out point of view.

"But when you are 3-0 up, as they were, you can control the game and they did that well."