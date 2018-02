Many wondered what the reaction would be like from Sheffield Wednesday fans when Carlos Carvalhal arrived off the bus ahead of his Swansea City side’s FA Cup clash with his old club.

And it was perhaps no real surprise that warm applause was what greeted the Portuguese at Hillsborough.

The final stages of his time at Wednesday may not have gone to plan but clearly there is a still a lot ornate love from a lot of Owls fans towards the man who took them to Wembley