Video: What a potential Sheffield Wednesday manager would be inheriting

Things may not have been going too well this season but the job of leading Sheffield Wednesday is still a very attractive proposition for any prospective manager.

The Owls are further down the table than they should be, far too many points away from challenging for promotion for a squad blessed with the talent it has.

Lee Bullen on the sidelines at Nottingham Forest

But no one should be put off by the struggles of this campaign and stand-in boss Lee Bullen is of the opinion that whoever comes in, will inherit a team that has under-performed, but is simply in need of a new spark.

"I'd say (to a new manager) you are coming to a club that has a phenomenal support base, go to youtube and look at Wembley (Championship Play-Off Final 2016), look at Cardiff (League One Play-Off Final, 2005) ," he said.

"You have a group of players who have probably not punched their weight this season. Part of the sadness of the last few days is we as a coaching and playing staff put our hand up and say 'we should be better, we should be higher up the league' but the league doesn't lie and we deserve to be where we are because we haven't been consistent enough.

"But a new manager coming in, he knows he is coming to a club that has a group of players that on their day should be up their challenging to get promotion.

"Players are coming back from injuries to strengthen the squad and with a new voice and new ideas the future is bright for any potential manager.

"Even with the current group without any additional players. I'm sure he'll have his own ideas but if he decides to go with the group of players he's got and back fully fit then I think he'll be happy with the group he's got. He should be happy with the group he's got."