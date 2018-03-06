VIDEO: “We have a team that has no belief in themselves’ - Jos Luhukay on Sheffield Wednesday’s defeat to Ipswich

A lack of self-belief is crippling Sheffield Wednesday according to boss Jos Luhukay after watching his side lose yet again.

The Owls fourth league defeat in a row came via a Martyn Waghorn double for visitors Ipswich Town, with Wednesday at one stage looking like they might plunder a point after Lucas Joao had come off the bench to equalise.

Jacob Butterfield with his head in his hands after the final whistle in the defeat to Ipswich Town

However, Waghorn’s well-struck free kick in the 83rd minute secured the victory for Town and left Luhukay nursing a confidence-sapped squad.

“I think over 90 minutes we have a team that has no belief in themselves,” Luhukay told The Star.

“They don’t have the confidence to play offensive and create chances and over the 90 minutes I think we only had three chances and scored from one of them.

“It was not enough to get a result at the end, Ipswich also had three chances and scored twice. It was a fantastic free-kick the second goal.”

The manager added: “When you don’t get results, lose two days ago and have two days to forget that, we had a new chance at home with home fans, you think you will win, but we didn’t have the confidence to do that.

“When you win it changes the situation. In this period we are in you must win games to get belief back. This team can play better, we have seen that but the results mean they lose belief to win the game.”

Luhukay says a strong team spirit can help get Wednesday on track.

“The players must stay together and come out of this situation,” he said. “We have three days to speak with each and Saturday is a new chance and we have a chance to do it better.”

In better news, Sam Hutchinson and Joost van Aken are set to play for the under 23s on Thursday as both players step up their recovery from injury.