Video: "We didn't allow them to play" - Mick McCarthy on Ipswich Town's 'deserved' win over Sheffield Wednesday

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy said his side were deserved winners of a dull contest at Hillsborough as the visitors beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1.

Two goals from Martyn Waghorn secured the points for Town, one either side of a Lucas Joao equaliser and McCarthy felt the result was just, with Wednesday only really threateneing on one other occasion, when Bartosz Bialkowski denied Atdhe Nuhiu from almost point-blank range.

David Jones wins a header under pressure from two Ipswich players

"I think overall we deserved to win," he said. "It was a right royal scrap in the first half, we didn't allow them to play. For the last few years they've been a really good football team, they passed it around and made the pitch big and I thought we stopped that. We matched them in every department.

"I thought we just shaded it. I know Bart's saved one with his face early on, it's hit him in the kipper, but he kept it out of the net which is what he's good at.

"In the second, we were the better team. I know they got into it when they scored which is always going to be the case, they are going to push.

"It was great to see Waggy get two goals - his second was real quality."