Video: 'Upset' Carlos Carvalhal lets rip after Sheffield Wednesday are denied another 'clear penalty' in 2-2 draw against Hull City

Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal cut a frustrated and angry figure after his side's 2-2 draw with Hull City at Hillsborough.

The Owls had to come from behind to beat the struggling Tigers who went into a shock 1-0 lead through Frazier Campbell in the first half.

Carlos Carvalhal gets a talking to from referee Michael Jones

Gary Hooper turned things around with a double after the break but Michael Dawson's injury time goal snatched a point for the visitors.

It was Dawson who was involved in the moment that sparked Carvalhal's rage with the former England international blocking an Adam Reach shot with his arms, which referee Michael Jones bizarrely felt was fair.

That came just before Hooper scored the second for Wednesday and it meant the Owls head coach missed that particular goal as he was sent to the stands for his protestations.

It was the second time Carvalhal had been sent to the stands this season.

"I'm very upset, not about my players, because we did everything we had to do, not about myself because I did everything I had to do," he said. "But there was an unbelievable penalty, the defender acted like a goalkeeper, it is very clear. I am very upset because everything comes to me.

"With these kind of decisions, it's not just about the points. The fans are not happy with the score, we are not happy, the players are frustrated and it is not about the decision.

"We lose points, one point here, two points, one point, three points, two points in this case. In the last 10 games we have been living with these kind of situations and you know this is not something I imagine. You know that.

"Let's see the Channel 5 programme and let's see them analyse and see if it was a Sheffield Wednesday penalty.

"It's a clear penalty and we will see on television. One more time, one more time, like the music. We have lost 10 points and with them I would be in a different position This is the reality."