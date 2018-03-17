VIDEO: Trio’s return lifts the doom and gloom at Sheffield Wednesday

George Boyd has expressed his delight at the return to fitness of Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan ahead of today’s Yorkshire derby with Leeds United.

Van Aken (hamstring), Hutchinson (hernia) and Bannan (hip) have recovered from their injury problems and expected to be included in the Owls’ matchday squad at Elland Road. The trio have yet to feature in 2018.

Midfielder George Boyd

Midfielder Boyd told The Star: “They’re three big players, three first team players.

For our Owls news and opinion on twitter follow here

“With Sam and Baz, in both promotion seasons they were regular starters. Baz will bring a different dimension in midfield, keeping the ball well. He’s a great passer. And then there’s Hutch with his tenacity, and his tackling, his attitude. Joost has done well with us before his injuries.

“When you see anyone come back, because we were so depleted a few months ago, anyone that can come back to help the cause is well needed.”

With Sean Clare ruled out for the rest of the season with an ankle injury, Hutchinson is poised to make his first appearance since December 30.

For more news from Hillsborough click here

“You need that rat around to go in and make tackles,” said Boyd. “With that intensity he can get the crowd fired up and you need some of that quality.”

Boyd has called on the Owls to secure their Championship status as soon as possible.

“All the games are winnable between now and the end of the season, it’s just up to us to get the job done,” said Boyd.

Follow Dom Howson on twitter