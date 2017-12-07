Video: Tom Lees recovering well after operation but doubts over Sheffield Wednesday pair ahead of Norwich City test

Carlos Carvalhal is hopeful Tom Lees can make a return to action with Sheffield Wednesday this month after undergoing surgery.

Lees had suffered a groin injury which required an operation last week, but Carvalhal says the central defender is recovering well.

Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees

"It's ok," Carvalhal said of Lees' recovery in his pre-match press briefing. "He had a surgery but two days after he was here, walking himself without support. His muscle is very strong, so I have expectations that he comes back sooner than another player because he is a fit and strong player but of course he will take some weeks.

"I believe he will recover this month but I don't want to put pressure on him."

Ahead of this Saturday's evening kick-off against Norwich City, Carvalhal admitted there are just two players the medical staff are currently keeping an eye on, with slight doubts surrounding Jack Hunt and Steven Fletcher's availability, as things stand.

"We don't have big problems but a couple of doubts so far," added Carvalhal. "I believe that Fletcher and Jack Hunt can recover. Tom Lees is still out but he is recovering very well. Sam (Hutchinson) and George Boyd have started running outside and that is a very good sign. It is positive.

"I've spoken with Forestieri and he is in a very good way. He is training one day and recovering another but he is running already. He felt a little pain but he is in a good way, let's see what will happen. After this I think we are OK."