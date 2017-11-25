Video: 'These draws are killing Sheffield Wednesday' - Reaction to Reading 0 Owls 0

Sheffield Wednesday registered their EIGHTH draw of the season at Reading and their third in a row as yet more points were dropped by the Owls.

In a match of few chances between two teams lacking a creative spark, a draw was a fair result, but the fact that it was the third time in a week that Wednesday have failed to gain a win, will be a huge source of frustration.

Gary Hooper takes a tumble under a challenge at the Madejski Stadium

The Star's Owls reporter said : "Draws are killing Sheffield Wednesday at the minute and really harming their chances of getting into the top six. They have to be more ruthless in front of goal."

WATCH THE VIDEO FOR MORE FROM DOM HOWSON