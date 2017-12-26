Video: The tactical changes Lee Bullen made to spearhead Sheffield Wednesday's win at Nottingham Forest

Lee Bullen has explained the tweaks he made to the side which helped guide Sheffield Wednesday to a fine 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Bullen was taking charge of the team for the first time since Carlos Carvalhal's departure on Christmas Eve and his attacking formation played its part in bringing about one of the best displays of the season.

Lee Bullen congratulates Sheffield Wednesday players after their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest

Wednesday hadn't won for seven games, yet turned up in Nottingham with vigour and positivity in their play, which ultimately helped secure an impressive victory.

The biggest difference was the fact that for the most part, the ball was going forward when Wednesday were in possession, a point that Bullen felt was key to their success on the day.

Adam Reach opened the scoring with a stunning strike after just five minutes and the Owls doubled that lead from the penalty spot just before half time as Jordan Rhodes slipped the ball home.

Lucas Joao, recalled to the starting line-up, capped of a great performance with a superb finish to seal all three points in the second half.

"We slightly changed the tactics, we made four changes, we went to three in midfield which we haven't done for a while but I think we went offensively in midfield," he said afterwards.

"We had Sam (Hutchinson) in front of the back four and we had Jordan (Rhodes) up top with Adam Reach with energy and Gary Hooper to hopefully win the game in behind. We brought Lucas Joao back into the team because I feel that he's a lad that has got so much ability to produce something out of nothing as he proved with his finish. We moved Ross Wallace into his natural left side and hopefully get some quality deliveries into Jordan Rhodes.

"Now possession wise, I've just looked at the stats and they've had twice as much of the ball as us, but I've looked at shots on target and the amount of defensive clearances they've had to make today and I've got to be very pleased with that.

"We've been a little bit more pragmatic than we've been in the last couple of seasons, we have been a little bit more pragmatic than we have been the past couple of seasons, I just felt we had to get the ball forward a little bit more.

"In the first half I just felt we overplayed it a little but which caused us problems and our goalkeeper kept us in the game, he made some great blocks. Nottingham Forest created some great opportunities but we rode that and ultimately I think we deserved (to win) the game."