Video: The big difference between Holland and England, according to new Sheffield Wednesday midfielder

Even at the age of 24, Joey Pelupessy is still a hugely experienced footballer.

Yet, despite that fact, nothing had prepared the Dutchman for life in English football.

Thumbs up on his debut from Owls Joey Pelupessy.....Pic Steve Ellis

Pelupessy was captain of Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo before making the move to Sheffield Wednesday and just three weeks into his time in England, he has already noticed a huge difference between the two countries, in a football sense.

“The tempo is really high,” he said. “In my first game against Reading, it was three-zero and normally in Holland at three-zero, it is like: ‘okay, it is done.’ But we had to play ten more minutes or something and I saw George Boyd running in front and pressing a lot in the last ten minutes. That is the difference.”

Despite that, Pelupessy is already enjoying life on these shores.

“I have settled good and I have been exactly three weeks here now and I am very happy,” he said. “It is a big difference between the Netherlands and here with the tempo and level, so I think it is good for my development and I am happy to be here. It has been a good three weeks.”

“It is a big challenge and a big difference,” he added. “Every day I feel it and also on the training ground and of course, the games. That’s what I came for.”

What has been immediately apparent is that Pelupessy is highly-rated by his compatriot and boss Jos Luhukay.

The midfielder was immediately placed in the squad for the league game against Cardiff City, though had to wait a week for his debut, that coming in the FA Cup tie with Reading.

Luhukay certainly feels his player is capable of withstanding the challenge of the Championship and Pelupessy admits that has given him an early lift.

“Of course, it gives me a lot of confidence,” he said.

“The manager told me that he had a lot of confidence in me. I didn’t expect to play three games until now. I think that is only a positive thing and good for me.”

Those opening games under Luhukey have seen Wednesday - last week’s defeat to Birmingham side - show a better defensive showing and Pelupessy says it won’t be long before the other side of their game becomes more apparent.

“I think the manager has tried to get the team solid, at first. If it is going better like after a few months and weeks, i think he will build a little bit more to play more attacking.”

“That is the situation. But I don’t think it is wrong to start solid. If it goes well, you can look forward.”