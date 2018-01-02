Video: Struggling Sheffield Wednesday boosted by long-awaited return of George Boyd

George Boyd is in line to make his long-awaited Owls return in their forthcoming FA Cup third round duel with Carlisle United.

The experienced wide man, recruited on a free transfer last summer, has not featured since September 9 due to injury.

Boyd sustained a shoulder problem and went under the knife. But surgery failed to fix the problem and Boyd was forced to have another operation in October.

Following a lengthy injury lay-off, Boyd has resumed full training and could be involved in Saturday’s tie at Brunton Park.

Caretaker Wednesday boss Lee Bullen said: “George Boyd is back. He will be available for selection for Carlisle.”

Bullen confirmed Jack Hunt tweaked his knee again in Monday’s home humbling to Burton Albion.

“It ballooned a little bit and that’s why we had to take Jack off,” said Bullen.

Captain Glenn Loovens (illness) was brought off at half-time and replaced by Daniel Pudil as the Owls slumped to a third successive Hillsborough defeat.

Bullen said: “Glenn Loovens played with a major illness down at Brentford and we had to try and shoehorn him back in today. To be fair, he probably should not have started the Burton game and I asked him to do it. We brought Danny on at half-time.”

