VIDEO: Strikers backed to fire Sheffield Wednesday to Championship safety

Boss Jos Luhukay is confident Wednesday possess enough firepower to stay in the Championship.

The Dutchman’s options remain depleted up front, with Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri still sidelined by injury.

Striker Lucas Joao

Without Fletcher, Hooper and Forestieri, the Owls have found goals hard to come by, firing blanks in six of their last eight matches away from Hillsborough. Forestieri is edging closer to a first-team return after taking part in his first full training session in six months today.

But Luhukay insists he has full faith in forwards Lucas Joao, Jordan Rhodes and Atdhe Nuhiu as Wednesday prepare to take on Leeds United at Elland Road this afternoon.

“We have very good players in the offensive positions who have not been with us in the last three months like Steven, Gary Fernando,” he said. “They are players who can make the difference. They can make and score goals so we must handle that.

Owls forward Jordan Rhodes

“I’m very happy with Atdhe, Lucas and Jordan. These players now have the chance. I hope in the next two months they can have very good games for us and be highly effective.”

Their injury situation is clearing up a little, with Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan in line to be involved against Leeds.

But Kieran Lee (hip) and Keiren Westwood (groin) are still unavailable for selection as the Owls target only a second Championship win since Boxing Day.

“Kieran is making slow progression, but he is not far away the team,” said Luhukay. “He is not outside training with the team.

“Keiren feels good, and maybe in two weeks, he can also come back into the team training.”

