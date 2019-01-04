VIDEO: “Steve Bruce will be doing everything he can to bring success to Sheffield Wednesday”

Have your say

Steve Bruce accepted the job at Sheffield Wednesday because his aims were matched by the club, believes the Owls' new assistant.

Bruce was named as the new Hillsborough boss this week, less than three months after being axed by Aston Villa.

Assistant Steve Agnew, who arrived at Wednesday along with fellow coach Stephen Clemence, says Bruce's ambitions were matched by owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Agnew, who will be holding the fort with Clemence until Bruce officially arrives on February 1, says this proved pivotal to the former Sunderland and Hull chief agreeing terms.

"Steve always said to me the next job has to be the right club," Agnew said.

"Obviously, he's been appointed as Sheffield Wednesday manager and he's absolutely delighted because he feels the club matches his ambition.

"I know that Steve is very determined.

"He works as hard as anyone.

"He's got the bit between his teeth and believe you me, once he's in here on February 1 he will be doing everything he can to make sure we bring success to Sheffield Wednesday."

Agnew admits the coaching staff were "surprised" at being dismissed by Villa last October.

The club were 12th at the time of Bruce's sacking and Agnew, who is preparing the Owls for tomorrow's home tie against Luton in the FA Cup, added: "We were 90 minutes off being in the Premier League (Lost play-off final to Fulham). but it didn't work.

"We were a little bit surprised when we did leave Aston Villa.

"But that's football isn't it?

"You just move on. What's in the past is gone."