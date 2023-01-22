Video shows fire raging at £1m Sheffield Wednesday charity facility just 22 days from its opening

A video sent to The Star appears to show a car burning on the field of a brand new £1m football facility belonging to the charitable arm of Sheffield Wednesday FC.

The 3G all-weather facility at Jubilee Sports & Social Club on Claywheels Lane in Hillsborough was opened on New Years Day – just 22 days from the suspected incident – and is the subject of years of planning and fundraising by the Sheffield Wednesday Community Programme (SWFCCP).

The pitch was a central part of a near-£1m facility upgrade funded through various grants and has been warmly welcomed by the public. It exists to provide quality playing facilities for all – regardless of age, status or disability.

Multiple reports, videos and photographs were shared on social media on Sunday evening. Videos show fire fighters working at the scene and photographs posted later appear to show a burnt-out car on the pitch itself.

A fire rages at a football facility owned by the charitable arm of Sheffield Wednesday FC.

