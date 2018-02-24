Video: Sheffield Wednesday struck by yet another long-term injury | Midfielder out for the rest of the season

There appears to be no let up in this catastrophic season for Sheffield Wednesday on the injury front as Jos Luhukay revealed that yet another player has been struck down.

Ross Wallace is the latest to become unavailable to Luhukay with the Wednesday manager admitting that the midfielder's season is most probably over.

Jos Luhukay on the sidelines during his side's 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa at Hillsborough

The Scot, whose contract is up at the end of this campaign, is believed to have picked up the knee injury during the defeat to Millwall on Tuesday, with the extent not known until the following day.

Speaking after his side's 4-2 defeat to Aston Villa at Hillsborough, Luhukay said: "He has had a very unlucky injury also. and he cannot play in the next months for us. He had a knee injury, so in the next days they will decide if he needs surgery."

Asked if he expects to lose Wallace for the remainder of the season, Luhukay replied: "Yes."

He added: "In the beginning of the game on Tuesday he thinks it happened. But he played the whole game so on Wednesday we were surprised."

Ross Wallace is likely to be out for the rest of the season

Wallace becomes the latest name to be added to an extraordinary list of players not currently at the disposal of Luhukay.

Already missing at present are: Keiren Westwood, Tom Lees, Liam Palmer, Joost van Aken, Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee, Steven Fletcher, Gary Hooper, Fernando Forestieri, Marco Matias, Almen Abdi and Jordan Thorniley