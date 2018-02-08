Video: Sheffield Wednesday striker out for the rest of the season plus yet more injury woes for Owls

Sheffield Wednesday’s injury-plagued canpaign goes from bad to worse with confirmation from boss Jos Luhukay that striker Steven Fletcher will not pull on an Owls shirt again this season.

The Scotland international is recovering from a knee injury and Luhukay, in his media briefing ahead of the trip to Barnsley, admitted that Fletcher’s season is over.

”Steven Fletcher will not be back for the rest of the season with us,” said Luhukay. “With his knee, he is now recovering some have a long time waiting for him.”

The boss added: “All the injuries came before my time so there is nothing I can do about that. Only Tom Lees will be back in the next weeks, we have eight players injured, the rest we must wait.”

The bad news doesn’t stop there though.

Joost van Aken was expected to be ready for a return to first team training following his hamstring injury, however he has suffered a setback and the Dutch defender faces further time on the sidelines having had a fresh scan.

Marco Matias is also unavailable again, despite having the red card picked up last week against Birmingham City rescinded, as the forward picked up a knee injury in training on Sunday.

Furthermore, skipper Glenn Loovens and midfielder Jacob Butterfield haven’t trained this week though illness.

The one piece of good news is that Lees is expected to play a part in the Owls’ under 23s match against Huddersfield Town on Monday.

On longer term injuries, Fernando Forestieri should be back in Sheffield later this month to continue his recovery while Luhukay is hopeful that Kieran Lee could play some part in the season though that is very much hope at this stage.