Video: Sheffield Wednesday striker on why huge injury list shouldn’t matter

Atdhe Nuhiu is refusing to use the Owls’ injury crisis as an excuse for their disappointing campaign.

Fourteen first-team players, including Keiren Westwood, Barry Bannan, Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri, sat-out Saturday’s trip to Barnsley due to injury.

Atdhe Nuhiu celebrates after first half penalty goal for Wednesday.....Pic Steve Ellis

Tom Lees is set to take part in a development match at Huddersfield Town on Monday but few others are close to returning to action.

Their lack of numbers has prompted manager Jos Luhukay to promote young players from their academy.

Nuhiu, who opened the scoring from the penalty spot at Oakwell, told The Star: “It’s tough. If you see our bench there were three or four players from the under-23s.

“The positive for them is that they are getting their opportunities.

“We don’t need to argue about what has happened. We have what we have and we need to work with that.

“We can’t worry about when they are coming back. When they were playing we were not in a different position.

“It would help if they were here but it is not like we were in second or third and are now dropping.

“We are not here to cry about it. We have a lot of good players. I have trust in all of them and the manager does also.”

Nuhiu felt the draw was a fair result against Barnsley and added: “The important thing is that we stay all together.”