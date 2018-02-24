Video: Sheffield Wednesday's injury list is 'scary' admits Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce says he 'feels for' Sheffield Wednesday and their current injury predicament.

Villa have had to suffer the unavailability of some key players throughout this campaign but Bruce's problems pale into insignificance when compared to that which Jos Luhukay - and Carlos Carvalhal before him - have had to deal with.

Steve Bruce shares a joke with referee Neil Swarbrick during Aston Villa's 4-2 win at Sheffield Wednesday

Of the 18 that made up the squad when Wednesday beat Villa in November, nine of them were unable to play in the return match on Saturday through injury.

An already massive list of players on the sidelines was added to this week with Luhukay confirming that Ross Wallace is likely to be out for the remainder of the season and Bruce is certainly sympathetic.

It's up front where the Villa boss believes makes all the difference to sides and the fact that Gary Hooper, Steven Fletcher, Marco Matias and Fernando Forestieri are all out, it's little wonder then that Bruce described the list of missing players as 'scary'

"I always think that you are as good as your forwards, I've said that from day one," said Bruce after his side's 4-2 win at Hillsborough. "The ones who can create something, the ones who can score a goal, the ones who can beat a man, the ones who can make a difference. We were without Grealish and Adomah who have been the talisman in the last two months. Before that we lost Jonathan Kodjia. We lost 20 goals from last season. In the middle of that we lost John Terry. We've had all sorts to put up with.

"I feel for Sheffield Wednesday because I'm looking at their teamsheet and the list of players that wasn't playing today was quite scary so you can understand why they are finding it difficult."