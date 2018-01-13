Video: Sheffield Wednesday’s derby star man says wins will come soon

Derby day man of the match Daniel Pudil believes the hard-fought point gained against Sheffield United will help get Wednesday back to winning ways.

The Owls secured a draw with ten men after Glenn Loovens was sent off in the second half, with their defensive performance the cornerstone of a battling display.

Daniel Pudil speaks to the media after his man of the match performance

Wednesday have now won just once in their last 11 league games, however Pudil, who was superb at the back in Jos Luhukay's first match in charge believes victories are just around the corner if they build on what they did at Bramall Lane.

"It was a tough game, a very tough game but I think we did well all game," he said. "Defensively we were very, very strong, closing the spaces for United so they couldn't play.

"I wouldn't say we deserved to win but I think we had a few more chances than Sheffield United and if a few nice shots go in we could have got three points, But everyone is happy with a point."

He added: "A new manager came in, we didn't have time to prepare for the game but he did well. From the first minute we did well.

"We just tried to do our best and if we carry on like that then we are going to start get back to winning ways which is what we want and what the fans deserve as well."

Pudil went on to praise the backing the team received from more than 2000 Owls fans in the stadium.

"Big credit to our fans they were amazing the whole game and because of them we took the point," he said.