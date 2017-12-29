Video: Sheffield Wednesday players would welcome longer stay for Lee Bullen, says skipper

Sheffield Wednesday skipper Glenn Loovens says the players would welcome the opportunity to work with Lee Bullen for the longer than the three or four games he’s been given in charge.

Bullen stepped in after Carlos Carvalhal’s exit on Christmas Eve and immediately set about making changes which helped reaped a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

Owls skipper Glenn Loovens........Pic Steve Ellis

Former Owls captain Bullen says he has until after the New Year’s day game against Burton and possibly the FA Cup tie with Carlisle before a new man is expected to take charge, but Loovens says a few wins might change that.

And he feels his team mates would welcome Bullen’s leadership beyond that initial time frame.

“He came to me the day after (Carvalhal left), explained what he wanted to do. It’s up to him, he’s in charge, and doing fine,” said Loovens. “All the players like Lee Bullen, it’s not a problem for us if he does well. We are here to support him, and do our best for him. We need to get results, and if the results are there, he might stay on.”

The Dutchman also said there was no point in the players concerning themselves with who might be taking over as ultimately it is not their decision to make.

“We have seen all the names (linked with the job), but at the end of the day it’s nothing we can affect,” he added. “It’s down to the chairman and I am sure he will make the right decision.”

Bullen’s next test comes with an away trip to Brentford who beat Aston Villa.

“We have a lot of games coming up and we need to start winning,” added Loovens. “It was good for us that we took the first step, now it’s on to Brentford, and I don’t want to look too far ahead.”