Video: Sheffield Wednesday hope FA Cup success can spark Championship revival

Wednesday defender Morgan Fox is convinced an FA Cup run can inspire an upturn in their league form.

Jos Luhukay’s side sit 17th in the Championship after collecting just two wins from their last 14 competitive matches.

But the Owls take a break from the league tonight, entertaining Reading in the FA Cup. Wednesday booked their place in the fourth round of the competition after overcoming League Two Carlisle United in a replay last week.

Fox told The Star: “We want to go on a cup run. I’m sure the rest of the players want to do that as well and that’s what we are looking to do.

“It (the cup) could have a massive effect on our league form. You get that confidence from every game you win whether it is in the cup or whatever.

“To get a good result against Reading will only be a positive for us to take forward into Middlesbrough.”

Luhukay has a long injury list, with Tom Lees, Barry Bannan, Joost van Aken, Gary Hooper, Fernando Forestieri and Sam Hutchinson still sidelined. His first two league matches both ended in goalless draws.

“Results always bring confidence,” said Fox. “There have been draws but we have steadied the ship and that brings confidence to the rest of the group so I think that’s a big thing.”

The Owls have sold-out their 4,069 ticket allocation for the trip to South Yorkshire neighbours Barnsley on February 10.

