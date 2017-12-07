Video: Sheffield Wednesday head coach Carlos Carvalhal asks for hearing over FA charge

Sheffield Wednesday chief Carlos Carvalhal has requested a personal hearing to respond to his Football Association charge.

Carvalhal was sent to the stands in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Hull City after complaining over a rejected penalty appeal.

The Portuguese boss criticised referee Mike Jones’ decision not to award his Owls side an 82nd minute spot-kick after Tigers defender Michael Dawson blocked Adam Reach’s shot.

Carvalhal was charged by the FA on Tuesday but intends to put over his side of the story.

Speaking at his press briefing today, Carvalhal said: “I was sent off because I went out of my technical area. That is a reality. That is a fact.

“It’s about my passion and my job and to what I’m doing. I will explain this.”

Jones’ decision has split opinion in the football fraternity. Ex-Wednesday striker Clinton Morrison, speaking on Football on 5: The Championship on Saturday night, felt Jones made the correct call. But former Premier League head of referees Keith Hackett claimed it was a penalty.

Carvalhal remains convinced the Owls were hard done by. He thought it was a “clear” handball by Dawson.

He told The Star: “It was a clear penalty. One hundred per cent. Not 99 per cent.

“I’m sorry about the analysing on Channel 5 because they stopped the image in the moment that the ball go to the body of the player and it was not that moment.

“The ball hit the body of the player and go to the hand after and they stopped the image on the body because. I believe if they had put the next step of the situation they would understand it was a penalty.

“That is my opinion. I don’t want to criticise anybody. To me I saw on first view, it was a clear penalty. On our video, it was a clear penalty and after when I saw the image on Sky it was still a clear penalty.

“It was not just the ball going to the hand. It was the intention of the player. The hand was not in a natural position. It was like a goalkeeper. It was very clear to me.”

It is likely Carvalhal will be in the technical area when the Owls go to Norwich City this weekend.

It was the second occasion Carvalhal has been dismissed this season. He was also involved in an altercation in the Carabao Cup second round loss at Bolton Wanderers last August. Carvalhal received a two-match touchline ban and fined £4,000.

