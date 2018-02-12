VIDEO: Sheffield Wednesday haven't been able to train properly SEVEN times in five weeks according to boss

Sheffield Wednesday are struggling for players, wins and goals - but they are also struggling to get out on the grass for training.

Manager Jos Luhukay revealed the Owls have been unable to train on the grass on seven days of his short five week tenure so far.

Jos Luhukay

Ahead of Tuesday night's visit of Derby County to Hillsborough, the injury-sapped Wednesday squad were unable to train at Middlewood Road on either Sunday or Monday due to various weather factors.

Luhukay said: “I have been here for five weeks and seven times we have not been able to train on the field.

“On Sunday we could not train because the rain was too hard in the night and there was too much water.

“On Monday, there was snow on the field.

“It is not always the best situation but it is how it is.

“We have to be positive about that and we must believe in our situation and what we can do against Derby.”